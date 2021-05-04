Video Rifle Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Rifle Shooter > Shooting

Recipe: Pulled venison and blue cheese in brioche buns

person

Emily Damment

Published: 3:10 PM May 4, 2021    Updated: 6:33 PM May 25, 2021
An easy yet incredibly tasty recipe for pulled venison with blue cheese in buttery brioche buns... m

An easy yet incredibly tasty recipe for pulled venison with blue cheese in buttery brioche buns... mmmmm! - Credit: Archant

A mouth-watering combination of pulled venison meat, gooey blue cheese and buttery brioche buns... perfect for BBQ season!

This recipe comes courtesy of HFV Parkland & Wild - award winning suppliers of both wild and parkland venison reared naturally in the UK.

Pulled Venison and Blue Cheese In Brioche Buns | serves 4

Ingredients

The rub

* 1 tsp ground cumin

* 1 tsp smoked paprika

* 1 tsp allspice

Most Read

  1. 1 Sako S20 Precision rifle - test & review
  2. 2 Tech talk: reticle styles and options
  3. 3 Remington 700 PCR in 6.5 Creedmoor - detailed test & review
  1. 4 Comparison test & review - Howa v Sauer .223 rifles!
  2. 5 What to do with the guns of a deceased relative
  3. 6 Long-range varminting - the best rifles & calibres!
  4. 7 Why do we enjoy hunting?
  5. 8 Pulsar Digex N455/N450 - review
  6. 9 Vihtavuori N555 reloading powder - test & review
  7. 10 Foxing with rimfires!

* 1 tsp brown sugar – dried out on a plate for 5 minutes to make it easy to mix

* 1 tsp ground black pepper

* ½ tsp salt

* 2 wild venison shanks

* 1 x 440ml can of cider

To assemble

* 4 brioche buns

* Salad leaves

* 75 – 100g soft blue cheese – Saint Agur or Dolcelatte

Method

1. Mix the rub ingredients in a bowl until well combined.

2. Stand the shanks in the bowl and rub with the dry mix, pressing well into the meat. Leave for 2 minutes, then repeat the process to ensure the meat is very well covered. Leave for 15-20 minutes for the flavours to enter the venison.

3. Pour the cider into a flameproof casserole and add the shanks.

4. Place on the heat, bring to the boil and reduce to a gentle simmer. Take a piece of greaseproof paper the size of the casserole and scrunch it up, then open it out and place on top of the meat to keep the moisture in whilst it is cooking.

5. Cover with a lid making sure the paper is not hanging over the edge of the casserole and cook for between 3½ - 4 hours, or until the meat is falling off the bone. Check regularly and add more cider if it starts to dry out.

6. Remove from the oven and using 2 forks, pull the meat away from the bones. Cover the meat and keep war

7. Halve the brioche buns and grill both sides of the bottom halves and upper side of the bun tops. Put some salad leaves on the bottom halves and top with the pulled venison. Crumble the cheese over the underside of the top halves, press down lightly and grill until the cheese starts to melt.

8. Place the bun tops, cheesy side down on top of the venison and serve straightaway.

Cook’s Tip

When wild venison is not available, UK farmed is a good alternative.

This recipe is cooked on the hob, but if you prefer you can cook the venison shanks in the oven at 160°C/Gas 3 for a similar cooking time.

Don't Miss

The new ergonomic design is a nice touch but really it's all about the FOV and amazing optical perfo

Swarovski

Swarovski NL Pure binoculars, 12x42 - test & review

Paul Austin

person
You can read the full guide to fine tuning your rifle's accuracy in the November issue of Rifle Shoo

Tuning & truing - free downloadable targets!

Emily Damment

person
The Ruger Blackout reminds me of all the sincere handling character of the 223 version I tested a co

Ruger

Ruger American in .300 Blackout - test & review

Paul Austin

person
B1 The new Browning BXR ammunition is designed to give a more rapid expansion on deer species avail

Browning BXR .308 Win - ammo test

Dominic Holtam

person