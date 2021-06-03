Video Rifle Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Rifle Shooter > Shooting > Hunting

Video

WATCH: Shooting & Country TV | Foxing with Mark Ripley (260 RIPS) | Episode 2 | Piglet protection, bumper night!

person

Emily Damment

Published: 11:39 AM June 3, 2021   
Man looking out over fields with binoculars

Episode 2 of our monthly series, foxing with Mark Ripley - watch the full series on Shooting & Country TV! - Credit: Archant

KIT BAG
Clothing - Ridgeline Monsoon Smock - Highland Outdoors
Thermal - Pulsar Accolade 2 LRF Pro XP50 Thermal Binocular and InfiRay RH50 Thermal Scope  - Scott Country  
Rifle/ammo - Remington 700 in .243 with Form stock and Remington AccuTip bullets - Raytrade UK 

Welcome to episode 2 of our new fox shooting series on Shooting & Country TV! Foxing with Mark Ripley (aka 260RIPS) is a monthly series based around fox control with thermal imaging and night vision. 
Mark controls foxes over thousands of acres of farmland, often protecting the piglets and lambs that reside there. In this episode, he's out in an area where he knows there are plenty of great shooting opportunities to thin out the resident fox population and prevent them from causing trouble on the surrounding livestock farms. 
It starts well... and gets better.

United Kingdom

Don't Miss

Thermal is an increasingly important tool of the trade for a varminter

Hawke

Long-range varminting - the best rifles & calibres!

Paul Austin

person
The new ergonomic design is a nice touch but really it's all about the FOV and amazing optical perfo

Swarovski

Swarovski NL Pure binoculars, 12x42 - test & review

Paul Austin

person
A hunting rifle cannot be some laborious lummox to cart around and I found the HMR to strike an idea

Bergara

BERGARA B14 HMR IN 6.5 CREEDMOOR (LH) - test & review

Paul Austin

person
[Alternatve image for All3Pulsar1.jpg caption]

Which thermal spotter should I buy?

Paul Austin

person