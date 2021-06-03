WATCH: Shooting & Country TV | Foxing with Mark Ripley (260 RIPS) | Episode 2 | Piglet protection, bumper night!

Video

Published: 11:39 AM June 3, 2021

KIT BAG

Clothing - Ridgeline Monsoon Smock - Highland Outdoors

Thermal - Pulsar Accolade 2 LRF Pro XP50 Thermal Binocular and InfiRay RH50 Thermal Scope - Scott Country

Rifle/ammo - Remington 700 in .243 with Form stock and Remington AccuTip bullets - Raytrade UK

Welcome to episode 2 of our new fox shooting series on Shooting & Country TV! Foxing with Mark Ripley (aka 260RIPS) is a monthly series based around fox control with thermal imaging and night vision.

Mark controls foxes over thousands of acres of farmland, often protecting the piglets and lambs that reside there. In this episode, he's out in an area where he knows there are plenty of great shooting opportunities to thin out the resident fox population and prevent them from causing trouble on the surrounding livestock farms.

It starts well... and gets better.