Watch: Daytime deer to night-time foxing with Deano

Deano Harrison

Published: 2:56 PM March 11, 2022
Deano Harrison prone on his rifle in cover

Deano's set-up takes him easily from deer stalking by daylight to foxing in complete darkness - Credit: Archant

In this video, foxing fanatic and ex-deer manager Deano Harrison takes us along for the adventure as he hunts deer by day and fox by night!

Deano is back in the game! After a few months with no videos, the latest upload to Shooting & Country TV follows countryman Deano as he makes his way around his permissions, stalking some roe does for the freezer during the day and then carrying on until way past dark waiting up for a problem fox. 

He has baited the area heavily and is expecting Charlie to show up a little after the light fades, but as with most plans involving wild animals, it's not quite as straightforward as he had hoped. 

Enjoy some beautiful wildlife footage and join Deano, a true countryman, as he out-foxes the fox!

Fox Shooting

