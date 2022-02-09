Video Rifle Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Watch: Four deer, three species, one day!

Emily Damment

Published: 12:00 AM February 9, 2022
Join Chris as he strives to meet his cull target, taking four deer in total bag to the larder after a day out on the estate - Credit: Archant

For the seventh episode of our deer management series with Chris Rogers on Shooting & Country TV, we've got something a bit special for you... four deer, over three species, culled in one day. 

It's doe season, and Chris has a cull target to meet. The red hinds are the main priority, but the place is crawling with muntjac and the roe does are also out in force. 

Chris takes us from field to forest, and back again, pointing out the extensive tree damage and other fascinating evidence of deer in the area. The slow morning stalk is more than made up for by a quick double in the afternoon, before it's back to the larder to take a look at the difference between the smallest and largest of our six UK species. 
Enjoy this one!

KIT BAG
Rifle: Blaser R8 Ultimate Stock in .243 
Clothing: Harkila Mountain Hunter Smock, Mountain Hunter Pro trousers, Grove GTX boots & Pro Hunter gaiters
Optics: Leica Fortis 6 (2-12x50), Leica Geovid 3200.com binos & Leica Calonox View thermal

Deer Shooting

