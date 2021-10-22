Video Rifle Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Watch: Scottish roebuck hunt and cook

Emily Damment

Published: 12:03 PM October 22, 2021   
Tim Maddams looking through his rifle scope at a Scottish roebuck

Tim is after roebucks, but it's not the meat he's interested in this time - it's the liver. - Credit: Archant

In episode 5 of Tim's Wild Kitchen on Shooting & Country TV, we're out Scottish roebuck stalking on the beautiful Kelas Estate, nestled in the Morayshire countryside.

Tim is on a mission to hunt a wild Scottish roebuck, but it's not the meat he is interested in... he's after the liver! With the hunt completed, we head back to Tim's kitchen, where he demonstrates a beautiful pan fried venison liver recipe, showcasing the iron-rich offal with smoked tomatoes and creamy mash. Offal never looked so tempting!

THE SERIES
Chef Tim Maddams of River Cottage fame scampers about Scotland where he lives, hunting, shooting, fishing and foraging wild things to take back to his kitchen, smoke and cook. If you are interested in wild food cooking, foraging, smoking meat, and sustainable food, you're in the right place. 
All produce featured in this series has been gathered locally and is truly sustainable. The emphasis is on wild meat hunting and cooking, and all the meat will be hot or cold smoked prior to cooking. As the series progresses, we will be wild fishing and foraging and showing you just what can be done with wild game meat... if you know how!

KIT BAG
Clothing and footwear - Sasta, Crispi and Woolpower, distributed by Outwear Ltd
Optics - Swarovski Optik
Hot/cold digital smoker - Bradley Smoker

CHARITY
This series is raising awareness for The Country Food Trust, a charity founded in 2015 with the sole aim of feeding people in need. They do so by producing game-based ready meals which they distribute to charities that hand out food to people in need. They also buy and provide meats of all types and donate it to charities that cook for people in need. Tim Maddams is their Consultant Chef and has developed their three ready meals: Venison Bolognese, Pheasant Casserole and Pheasant Curry. Since inception The Country Food Trust have delivered more than 2,000,000 meals. For more information and to donate, please visit: thecountryfoodtrust.org

Game Prep and Recipes

