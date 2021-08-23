Video
Watch: Calling roe bucks in the rut, with Chris Rogers
In the second episode of our new deer management series with Chris Rogers on Shooting & Country TV, we are out in the middle of the roe rut, and Chris is calling roe bucks in left, right and centre. Prepare to get up close and personal with some beautiful roe bucks and does, pick up loads of tips on calling deer, and experience the excitement of the roe deer rut in action.
This 6-month deer management and deer stalking series will cover the lowland management of several UK deer species, including roe deer, muntjac and lowland reds. It features Chris Rogers, deer manager on the Euston Estate.
KIT BAG
Rifle - Blaser R8 Ultimate Stock in .243
Clothing - Harkila Mountain Hunter Hybrid jacket, Trail shirt and trousers (tick repellent), Grove GTX boots & Pro Hunter gaiters
Optics - Leica Fortis 6 (2-12x50), Leica Geovid 3200.com binos & Leica Calonox View thermal