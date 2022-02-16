Video Rifle Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Recipe: Slow-cooked venison shanks

Anna Rogers

Published: 4:24 PM February 16, 2022
Slow cooked roe shanks, the perfect comfort food

Slow cooked roe shanks, the perfect comfort food - Credit: Anna Rogers

Anna Rogers of Very Good Venison brings out the slow cooker for this meltingly soft, simple to make, slow-cooked venison shank recipe.

Broccoli in and almost ready to serve

Broccoli in and almost ready to serve - Credit: Anna Rogers

Slow Cooker Venison Shanks
Ingredients

  • 4x Shanks (we used Roe)
  • 1 White onion roughly chopped
  • 2x Garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 tbs Balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Tin of chopped tomatoes
  • 1 Carton of passatta
  • Salt & pepper
  • A little plain flour to dust the shanks in

Method

  • A drizzle of Olive Oil
  • Dust the shanks on a little seasoned flour. In a large frying pan, heat a little olive oil and brown the shanks.
  • Pour both the passatta & chopped tomatoes into the slow cooker and set it to High.
  • Once the shanks have some colour on them remove from the pan and gently fry off the onion until soft, then add the garlic.
  • Now transfer the onion and garlic to to the tomato sauce, followed by the balsamic vinegar, add a few twist of salt and pepper.
  • Nestle the shanks in the sauce and sit the lid on the slow cooker and leave for 8 hours on High. Then turn down to medium, remove the lid and carefully lay a tea towel over the slow cooker, then replace the lid for another hour, this helps thicken the sauce. Serving this with creamy mashed potatoes and green vegetables makes a perfect combination.
  • Simple, hearty, delicious!
