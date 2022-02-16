Recipe: Slow-cooked venison shanks

Anna Rogers of Very Good Venison brings out the slow cooker for this meltingly soft, simple to make, slow-cooked venison shank recipe.

Broccoli in and almost ready to serve - Credit: Anna Rogers

Slow Cooker Venison Shanks

Ingredients

4x Shanks (we used Roe)

1 White onion roughly chopped

2x Garlic cloves, crushed

1 tbs Balsamic vinegar

1 Tin of chopped tomatoes

1 Carton of passatta

Salt & pepper

A little plain flour to dust the shanks in

Method