Recipe: Slow-cooked venison shanks
Anna Rogers
Published: 4:24 PM February 16, 2022
- Credit: Anna Rogers
Anna Rogers of Very Good Venison brings out the slow cooker for this meltingly soft, simple to make, slow-cooked venison shank recipe.
Slow Cooker Venison Shanks
Ingredients
- 4x Shanks (we used Roe)
- 1 White onion roughly chopped
- 2x Garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 tbs Balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tin of chopped tomatoes
- 1 Carton of passatta
- Salt & pepper
- A little plain flour to dust the shanks in
Method
- A drizzle of Olive Oil
- Dust the shanks on a little seasoned flour. In a large frying pan, heat a little olive oil and brown the shanks.
- Pour both the passatta & chopped tomatoes into the slow cooker and set it to High.
- Once the shanks have some colour on them remove from the pan and gently fry off the onion until soft, then add the garlic.
- Now transfer the onion and garlic to to the tomato sauce, followed by the balsamic vinegar, add a few twist of salt and pepper.
- Nestle the shanks in the sauce and sit the lid on the slow cooker and leave for 8 hours on High. Then turn down to medium, remove the lid and carefully lay a tea towel over the slow cooker, then replace the lid for another hour, this helps thicken the sauce. Serving this with creamy mashed potatoes and green vegetables makes a perfect combination.
- Simple, hearty, delicious!