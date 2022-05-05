Recipe: Balsamic & herb butterflied venison haunch

Anna Rogers presents a beautifully herby, flavoursome venison haunch recipe to try - it's not all about stews and pies!

Butterflied venison tastes as good as it looks,. It isn't all about stew when it comes to venison - Credit: Archant

Anna runs the Facebook page Very Good Venison; check it out for simple, tasty, venison recipes

Balsamic Vinegar & Herb Butterflied Venison Haunch

Ingredients

Approximately 2lb butterflied venison haunch

3 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tbsp chopped rosemary

2 tbsp chopped oregano

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar (good quality)

Salt and pepper

Feta (to crumble on top before serving)

Few torn mint leaves to serve

Method

Finely chop the rosemary, oregano and garlic. Place the venison in an ovenproof dish and spoon over the olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Add the herb and garlic mixture and rub all over the meat. Season with salt and pepper on each side. Place in a hot oven 220°C. Cook for 30 minutes, or if you prefer a pinker finish go for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and baste with the tasty juices. Allow to rest for at least 15 minutes. Slice and top with feta and torn mint.