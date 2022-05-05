Recipe: Balsamic & herb butterflied venison haunch
Anna Rogers
Published: 12:00 AM May 5, 2022
Anna Rogers presents a beautifully herby, flavoursome venison haunch recipe to try - it's not all about stews and pies!
Anna runs the Facebook page Very Good Venison; check it out for simple, tasty, venison recipes
Balsamic Vinegar & Herb Butterflied Venison Haunch
Ingredients
- Approximately 2lb butterflied venison haunch
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp chopped rosemary
- 2 tbsp chopped oregano
- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar (good quality)
- Salt and pepper
- Feta (to crumble on top before serving)
- Few torn mint leaves to serve
Method
- Finely chop the rosemary, oregano and garlic.
- Place the venison in an ovenproof dish and spoon over the olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
- Add the herb and garlic mixture and rub all over the meat. Season with salt and pepper on each side.
- Place in a hot oven 220°C.
- Cook for 30 minutes, or if you prefer a pinker finish go for 25 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and baste with the tasty juices.
- Allow to rest for at least 15 minutes.
- Slice and top with feta and torn mint.