Video Rifle Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Rifle Shooter > Shooting > Hunting

Video

Watch: lowland red deer management in action

Author Picture Icon

Emily Damment

Published: 4:59 PM November 30, 2021
Chris Rogers with a rifle on sticks, just before taking a shot

Watch Chris Rogers as he goes about his red deer management in Suffolk, and learn more as he explains exactly why he is taking each animal and demonstrates the damage the deer cause - Credit: Archant

In this video, professional deer manager Chris Rogers teaches us all about lowland red deer management as he stalks and shoots two reds on the estate he manages...

In the fifth episode of our new deer management series with Chris Rogers on Shooting & Country TV, Chris is out on his ground trying to keep on top of the herds of red deer which are responsible for the most amount of damage to trees and agriculture on the estate. 

It's not enough just to find the deer - Chris then has to spend time carefully selecting a suitable cull animal, wait until the deer moves into a position that offers him a safe shot, and pre-plan the extraction of the carcass; being the largest of our six UK deer species, it's no joke trying to drag an adult red deer any distance! 
Watch deer management done the right way, with best practice and high ethics at the forefront of everything Chris does on the estate.

KIT BAG
Rifle - Blaser R8 Ultimate Stock in .243 
Clothing - Harkila Mountain Hunter Smock, Mountain Hunter Pro trousers, Grove GTX boots & Pro Hunter gaiters
Optics - Leica Fortis 6 (2-12x50), Leica Geovid 3200.com binos & Leica Calonox View thermal

Deer Shooting

Don't Miss

Thermal is an increasingly important tool of the trade for a varminter

Hawke

Long-range varminting - the best rifles & calibres!

Paul Austin

person
Mark's ginger nemasis is still very much in his sights when a rimfire is the right way to go

Foxing with rimfires!

Paul Austin

person
Sauer on the left/rear with Howa toward the right/front, both in everyday used format

Comparison test & review - Howa v Sauer .223 rifles!

Paul Austin

person
Daniel Defense Delta 5 Pro in 6.5 Creedmoor

Gun test: Daniel Defense Delta 5 Pro in 6.5 Creedmoor

Chris Parkin

Logo Icon