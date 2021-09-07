Video Rifle Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Rifle Shooter > Shooting > Hunting

Recipe: venison meatball and orzo traybake

Logo Icon

Anna Rogers

Published: 3:27 PM September 7, 2021   
Venison and orzo traybrake recipe - the finished, baked dish photographed from above

Baked and ready to feed hungry mouths - Credit: Archant

Using pantry staples and delicious wild venison, this easy, tasty cheesy venison traybake recipe from Anna Rogers of Very Good Venison is ideal for sharing with friends and family...

Venison meatball and orzo traybake
Ingredients

  • Olive oil
  • 500g venison mince
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 1tbsp dry mixed herbs
  • 1 red onion, finely chopped
  • 500ml passata
  • 1tbsp tomato purée
  • 1tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 200g orzo
  • Salt & pepper
  • 1 mozzarella ball
  • A sprinkle of Parmesan
  • A scattering of fresh basil
A pate of venison meatballs, uncooked, photographed from above

Venison meatballs, prepared and ready - Credit: Archant

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C while you prepare the sauce.

Make the sauce

  1. Fry off the onion over a gentle heat. Once softened, add balsamic vinegar and tomato purée, stirring thoroughly.
  2. Now pour over the passata. Give the carton a little rinse (filling about a quarter of the box) and add this too.
  3. Bring the sauce up to a simmer while you get going on the meatballs.

Meatball traybake

  1. In a bowl, mix the venison mince with the crushed garlic, dried herbs and a twist of salt & pepper with clean hands (if you have small people in the house, this is the perfect job for them).
  2. Roll into balls a little smaller than a golf ball, making around 16 or so.
  3. Place the venison meatballs on a roasting dish, ensuring they’re evenly spaced out. Once they’re all in the dish, pour over a drizzle of olive oil.
  4. Place the tray in the oven and bake for 7 minutes.
  5. Once the 7 minutes are up, the meatballs should have started to colour.
  6. The next job is to rinse the orzo with water.
  7. Pour the tasty tomato sauce over the orzo and mix the meatballs in. Then, bake for 20 minutes.
  8. Tear up mozzarella and dot around.
  9. Bake for a further 10 minutes.
  10. Grate over the Parmesan and scatter a few fresh basil leaves.
  11. Serve with salad and garlic bread.
    Close up of a venison meatball and orzo traybake

    Simple yet satisfying - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 Sako S20 Precision rifle - test & review
  2. 2 Long-range varminting - the best rifles & calibres!
  3. 3 Pulsar Digex N455/N450 - review
  1. 4 Comparison test & review - Howa v Sauer .223 rifles!
  2. 5 Ruger American in .300 Blackout - test & review
  3. 6 Gun test: Bergara BXR Carbon  .22 LR semi auto rifle
  4. 7 BERGARA B14 HMR IN 6.5 CREEDMOOR (LH) - test & review
  5. 8 RUGER PRECISION RIMFIRE IN .17 HMR - test & review
  6. 9 Comparison review: IRay Rico RH50, Pulsar Thermion 2 XP50 & IRay Tube TL35
  7. 10 What to do with the guns of a deceased relative
Game Prep and Recipes
United Kingdom

Don't Miss

Mauser M18 in 243 has traversed all four seasons

Mauser

Mauser M18 in .243 - in depth test & review

Paul Austin

person
Mark's ginger nemasis is still very much in his sights when a rimfire is the right way to go

Foxing with rimfires!

Paul Austin

person
Ruger Precision Rifle in .338 Lapua Magnum

Ruger

Gun test: Ruger Precision Rifle in .338 Lapua Magnum

Chris Parkin

Logo Icon
Good handling, lightweight and no problems with worrying about damaging the stock or metal work, jus

Mossberg Patriot Predator in .243 bolt-action - test & review

Paul Austin

person