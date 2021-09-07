Recipe: venison meatball and orzo traybake

Published: 3:27 PM September 7, 2021

Using pantry staples and delicious wild venison, this easy, tasty cheesy venison traybake recipe from Anna Rogers of Very Good Venison is ideal for sharing with friends and family...

Venison meatball and orzo traybake

Ingredients

Olive oil

500g venison mince

1 clove garlic, crushed

1tbsp dry mixed herbs

1 red onion, finely chopped

500ml passata

1tbsp tomato purée

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

200g orzo

Salt & pepper

1 mozzarella ball

A sprinkle of Parmesan

A scattering of fresh basil

Venison meatballs, prepared and ready - Credit: Archant

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C while you prepare the sauce.

Make the sauce

Fry off the onion over a gentle heat. Once softened, add balsamic vinegar and tomato purée, stirring thoroughly. Now pour over the passata. Give the carton a little rinse (filling about a quarter of the box) and add this too. Bring the sauce up to a simmer while you get going on the meatballs.

Meatball traybake