Watch: Deer management with Chris Rogers | Roe buck stalking

Published: 3:04 PM July 20, 2021

Episode 1 of a six-part monthly video series looking at lowland deer management of different UK deer species... starting with roebucks - Credit: Archant

In the first episode of our new deer management series with Chris Rogers on Shooting & Country TV, we are out looking for roe bucks in late June, in an effort to meet Chris's cull plan.

It's not easy - the grass is thigh high, making for scarce opportunities to take a shot. And this is selective management, so it has to be the right deer too... that must be located amidst thousands of acres of mixed arable and woodland.

See how Chris got on - and prepare for a little mid-stalk surprise - in the first episode of our 6-month deer stalking series, which will cover the lowland management of several UK deer species, including roe deer, muntjac and lowland reds.

