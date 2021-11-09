Recipe: cheesy venison lasagna

Anna Rogers of Very Good Venison shares her tasty, cheesy venison lasagna recipe - a weekday staple that the whole family will love

Venison lasagna recipe

Ingredients

500g venison mince

1 onion finely chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

1 large carrot, finely chopped

2 tins chopped tomatoes

1tbsp sundried tomato paste

Worcestershire sauce (a few glugs)

Beef stock cube, crumbled

1/2 glass of red wine

Dried mixed herbs

Lasagne pasta sheets

White sauce

2oz butter melted

2oz plain flour

1pt milk

Salt & pepper

Cheese for grating

Method

To make the meat sauce

1. Fry off vegetables in a little oil until the onion and celery has begun to soften.

2. Then add the mince and brown off.

3. Add the paste, Worcestershire sauce, then crumble in the stock cube and stir.

4. Pour in the red wine and allow to cook off.

5. Once the wine has simmered away for a bit, add the chopped tomatoes, a shake of mixed herbs (of course, fresh would be lovely if you had them), season with a few twists of salt & pepper (you can taste at the end and add more if needed.

6. Simmer for 30 minutes.

To make the white sauce

1. To make the white sauce, melt butter in a saucepan gently. Then remove from the heat and stir in the flour and create a paste. Return to the hob and gently cook out the paste. Remove from the heat again and stir in a quarter of the milk. Put back on the hob stirring continuously and it will begin to thicken. Now add the remaining milk and keep stirring till its reached a good thickness.

To make the lasagna

1. Pour half the mince mixture in the bottom of an ovenproof dish.

2. Then top with lasagne sheets.

3. Pour over half the white sauce, and again arrange the pasta sheets on top. Then add the remaining mince mixture. Followed by more pasta sheets and finally topping with the remaining white sauce.

4. Grate over tasty cheddar cheese and parmesan if desired.

5. Cook in the oven for 35mins at 180°C

6. Remove from the oven and let the lasagna cool for a few minutes and set, before serving.

7. Serve with salad, garlic bread or chips if extra hungry!

8. Feeling fancy? Grate a couple of handfuls of strong cheddar cheese, and stir into the white sauce once thickened, and top the lasagne with fresh tomato slices.