Watch: Beretta launches a brand new hunting rifle - the BRX1

Emily Damment

Published: 12:00 AM October 23, 2021   
We head to Italy to try out the new Beretta BRX1 hunting rifle - a straight pull ambidextrous beauty retailing at just £1,500! - Credit: Archant

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, Rifle Shooter magazine editor Paul Austin heads to Italy to see the launch of the first ever rifle to come out of the Beretta Factory.

The BRX1 is a straight pull hunting rifle with the ability to change barrels and to swap from right- to left-handed operation, retailing at just £1,500.

Paul and foxing star Mark Ripley try it out and get the Beretta factory staff to talk us through its functionality and demonstrate its many features.

Rifle shooters - we hope you're as excited about this as we are!
 

