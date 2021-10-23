Video
Watch: Beretta launches a brand new hunting rifle - the BRX1
Published: 12:00 AM October 23, 2021
In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, Rifle Shooter magazine editor Paul Austin heads to Italy to see the launch of the first ever rifle to come out of the Beretta Factory.
The BRX1 is a straight pull hunting rifle with the ability to change barrels and to swap from right- to left-handed operation, retailing at just £1,500.
Paul and foxing star Mark Ripley try it out and get the Beretta factory staff to talk us through its functionality and demonstrate its many features.
Rifle shooters - we hope you're as excited about this as we are!