Wild and Game has launches new, expanded BBQ offering

Published: 4:28 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 6:52 PM May 25, 2021

Just in time for summer, game specialist Wild and Game has launched a new, expanded BBQ offering including venison & boar steaks & burgers

The large BBQ game pack - Credit: Archant

Just in time for summer, game specialist Wild and Game has launched a new, expanded BBQ offering.

The company’s barbeque range includes garlic and herb pheasant breasts, chilli and lemon partridge breasts, and venison/wild boar steaks, burgers and sausages. All items are delivered to your door frozen so that you can easily store them until the sun comes out.

The company has created two BBQ variety packs: a large pack priced £69.99 and a small pack priced £35.

Grouse boar and game sausages - Credit: Archant

Items in the BBQ range include:

* Venison Steaks

* Wild Boar Steaks

* Wild Boar and Grouse Sausages

* Game Burgers

* Venison and Wild Boar Burgers

* Chilli and Lemon Partridge Breast

* Garlic and Herb Pheasant Breast

* Venison, Pheasant and Caramelised Onion `Sausages

* Mallard Breasts

The new barbeque packs are the latest addition to the company’s growing range of game-based food, which runs from pies and sausage rolls to ready meals, pates and read-to-cook meats. Other recent additions include game charcuterie and gin-based pâtés.

Steven Frampton, the company’s co-founder, said: “Wild and Game is all about creating new ways to enjoy these lean, healthy meats which have low food miles and are in plentiful supply in the UK. Game meat works beautifully on the barbeque and brings a bit of variety to your summer meals. I’m delighted to say more and more people are embracing game and these new products really showcase British wild game at its best.”

Order now by visiting www.wildandgame.co.uk or calling 08004334334

The products arrive frozen but will keep in the fridge for 5 days if freezer space is limited.