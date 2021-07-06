Rifle Shooter magazine August issue - on sale July 21st 2021 

Published: 9:47 AM July 6, 2021 Updated: 3:38 PM July 7, 2021

Find out when you can get your hands on the August issue of Rifle Shooter magazine, where to buy it and get subscriptions, and what’s inside!

The August issue of Rifle Shooter magazine is on sale 21st July

What's in the August issue?

Product tests

Sightmark Boresight - An add-on to pre-align a scope before zeroing at the range

Hornady Ammo - Superformance Varmint range

Short rifle review on a Henry Krank underlever cowboy rifle, by a new contributor Mark Underwood

Hawke Range Finder - A great little gadget at a very reasonable price. Does all the things units 3 times the price do

Leupold VX-6HD - The latest incarnation of Leupold’s top of the line rifle scope

Steyr Zephyr 22 LR rifle - Reviewed by Broadsword

Howa Carbon - review by Chris parkin

Barret 98 – review by Chris Parkin

Hunting and features

Spanish Roe Buck - A lovely piece about stalking in the Basque country

Nosler lead free ammo - Broadsword's ongoing guide to reloading with lead free ammunition

Stalker’s Diary, Highland View, and 'do we have a deer problem?'

Beginner’s guide to boar hunting

New Reloading Regular - kicking this one off with a 4-page special, a ‘from the ground up guide’ to reloading. Everything you need to know along with a ongoing guide to the gear you need and the stuff you don’t.

Precision Rifle Shooting - The regular roles on with Ryan Charlton at the helm

Sometimes things work out & Summer foxing - Two articles from the legend that is Mike Powell