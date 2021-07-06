Video Rifle Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Rifle Shooter > News

Rifle Shooter magazine August issue - on sale July 21st 2021 

person

Emily Damment

Published: 9:47 AM July 6, 2021    Updated: 3:38 PM July 7, 2021
rifle shooter august cover on sale july 21

The August issue of Rifle Shooter magazine is on sale July 21st - Credit: Archant

Find out when you can get your hands on the August issue of Rifle Shooter magazine, where to buy it and get subscriptions, and what’s inside! 

The August issue of Rifle Shooter magazine is on sale 21st July  
You can subscribe to Rifle Shooter magazine here (digital or print) 

Find out where to buy it here* (call ahead to check stock!)

Watch your favourite shooting stars in action
Don’t forget to check out the Rifle Shooter playlist on our new channel – Shooting & Country TV - for great shooting videos from all your favourite contributors, including everyone’s favourite foxer – Mark Ripley, who has a new series running on the channel. Check that out here! 

What's in the August issue?
Product tests
Sightmark Boresight - An add-on to pre-align a scope before zeroing at the range
Hornady Ammo - Superformance Varmint range
Short rifle review on a Henry Krank underlever cowboy rifle, by a new contributor Mark Underwood
Hawke Range Finder - A great little gadget at a very reasonable price. Does all the things units 3 times the price do
Leupold VX-6HD - The latest incarnation of Leupold’s top of the line rifle scope
Steyr Zephyr 22 LR rifle - Reviewed by Broadsword
Howa Carbon - review by Chris parkin
Barret 98 – review by Chris Parkin

Hunting and features
Spanish Roe Buck - A lovely piece about stalking in the Basque country
Nosler lead free ammo - Broadsword's ongoing guide to reloading with lead free ammunition
Stalker’s Diary, Highland View, and 'do we have a deer problem?'
Beginner’s guide to boar hunting 
New Reloading Regular - kicking this one off with a 4-page special, a ‘from the ground up guide’ to reloading. Everything you need to know along with a ongoing guide to the gear you need and the stuff you don’t.
Precision Rifle Shooting - The regular roles on with Ryan Charlton at the helm
Sometimes things work out & Summer foxing - Two articles from the legend that is Mike Powell

United Kingdom

Don't Miss

The Ruger Blackout reminds me of all the sincere handling character of the 223 version I tested a co

Ruger

Ruger American in .300 Blackout - test & review

Paul Austin

person
Last Will and Testament concept. Fountain pen, seal on desk

What to do with the guns of a deceased relative

Emily Damment

person
Lithgow Arms LA105 Woomera Centrefire Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor

Lithgow Arms Woomera Centrefire in 6.5 Creedmoor - test & review

Paul Austin

person
Ruger Precision Rimfire in 17 HMR is just as happy hunting as it is on the range

Ruger

RUGER PRECISION RIMFIRE IN .17 HMR - test & review

Paul Austin

person