Recipe: Chinese-style venison casserole

Published: 7:00 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM May 26, 2021

Now to dive in! - Credit: Archant

Anna Rogers elevates humble venison casserole to exotic new heights with Chinese flavours; simple to make, a great weekday family meal

Chinese-style venison stew - Credit: Archant

Recipe courtesy of Anna Rogers from Very Good Venison

I have never been to China, so for any experts who might be reading this, this is very much a dish with a British influence! Not only that, but it is simple to make and not challenging to cook, while packing in some different flavours to add a bit of variety to your weekly menu. As a busy family, that formula really works for us. It gives us the opportunity to pep up the menu without adding any stress to the day.

Prawn crackers and sweet chilli sauce make a nice little extra with this dish - Credit: Archant

Chinese-style venison casserole | Serves 4

Ingredients

* 800g diced venison

* 2 red peppers

* 1 green pepper

* 1 onion

* 1 beef stock cube

* 400ml boiling water

* 200g broccoli

* 3-4tbsp oyster sauce

* 2tbsp light soy sauce

* ¾tbsp ginger purée

* 1tsp soft brown sugar

* 1tsp chilli flakes

Serve with: rice and prawn crackers with sweet chilli sauce

Method

1. Heat the oven to 180°C.

2. Peel and chop your onion and peppers, removing the seeds from the peppers before slicing.

3. Heat some vegetable oil in a non-stick ovenproof dish and gently cook off the onion and peppers.

4. Once softened, add the oyster sauce, ginger, soy and chilli.

5. Boil the kettle, and dissolve the stock cube in 400ml of boiling water.

6. Add the venison and stir. Next, add the sugar, and allow it to dissolve.

7. Bring everything to a gentle simmer, pop the lid on, place in the oven and cook for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

8. Once the time is up, remove from the oven and stir in your broccoli florets. If you need to, add a touch more liquid to cover the ingredients.

9. Cook for another 15 minutes, at which point the broccoli should be tender.

10. Have a final taste, then season with salt and pepper (if desired).

Serve with rice and, as an extra treat, prawn crackers and sweet chilli sauce.