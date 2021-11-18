Brand new Stalking Show coming in 2022!

The Stalking Show is for everyone with a love of the great outdoors - Credit: Stalking Show

The Stalking Show is a brand new event for everyone in the shooting and countryside community to enjoy. It’s not just for those who hunt and stalk; it makes for a wonderful day out for anyone with a passion for the great outdoors

The Stalking Show was created by a small group of passionate hunters - Credit: Stalking Show

Where: Staffordshire County Showground, Weston Road, Stafford, ST18 0BD

When: 9-10 April 2022

Cost: £12 per adult, £5 for children under 16 years, free for children under 6 years

PLUS: Tickets purchased online will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a stalking holiday for two in the breathtaking Highlands of Argyll, staying in the renowned Coylet Inn on the banks of Lock Eck.

The Stalking Show was created to bring people of all ages with similar interests together under one roof, to enjoy two days of talks, product launches, shopping, demonstrations and displays.

Whether your passion is deer, dogs, or simply the great outdoors, The Stalking Show will make for a wonderful day out for the family - Credit: Stalking Show

What to look forward to at The Stalking Show

There will be big brand trade displays with all the latest gear, including but not limited to Swaorvski, Zeiss, Leica, Thomas Jacks, Highland Outdoors, Harkila, Raytrade, Simpson Brothers and Ruag, along with hunting and tracking dog demonstrations, game chefs showcasing the “field to fork” ideal, butchery, taxidermy, and Highland Garron ponies.

Our friends over at Fieldsports Channel will be hosting Fieldsports Live (always worth a watch), and organisations such as BASC, the British Deer Society, UK Deer Track Recovery and more will be in situ to answer questions and provide advice and information. If your passion is dogs, you’re in for a real treat, with working teckles, Bavarian hounds and blood tracking dogs in residence for some stunning demos.

David is a professional stalking guide - Credit: Stalking Show

Who is organising The Stalking Show?

The show is organised by a small group of hunting and outdoor enthusiasts - David, Carl, Dee and Sandra all have a great connection with either stalking, hunting or dogs, and the two couples live in stalking heaven in Argyll, West Scotland.

David is a full-time professional stalking guide for the renowned Winston Churchill Venison (whom he has worked with for over 25 years) and Stalking of Argyll. Carl and Sandra own the famous Coylet Inn that stands proudly on the bank of Loch Eck, where they welcome many hunters from all over the world that travel to Argyll for either stag hunting or winter culling.

David's wife Dee is also a keen stalker - Credit: Stalking Show

Where and when is The Stalking Show held?

After a number of early discussions, the idea for The Stalking Show was born and it was decided that a central location was best to ease access to the show for as many people across the UK a possible. Hence, the show will be held at the Staffordshire County Showground in Stafford, Midlands, on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 April 2022.

Staffordshire County Showground is a multi-purpose venue hosting a variety of events all year round. It is situated in a prime accessible location within the beautiful Staffordshire countryside and close to major motorway networks (Junctions 13 and 14 on M6).

The show will predominantly be held indoors making good use of the five impressive exhibition halls, including the renowned Bingley Hall. There is also plenty of outdoor space including free parking for all visitors.

