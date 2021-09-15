WIN: a HIKMICRO Ultimate Thunder thermal unit

Win

Published: 3:45 PM September 15, 2021 Updated: 4:32 PM September 15, 2021

Here’s your chance to win a unique state of the art thermal device that’s a spotter, scope and clip-on thermal all in one. Scroll down for the competition form and tips for finding the right answer!

The HIKMICRO Ultimate Thunder uses interchangeable lens systems to deliver three thermal products in one compact system. The 35mm Thunder thermal module is the centre of the system with its 35mm lens system and 384x288px, 17um sensor delivering excellent image quality. The sub 35 NETD performance of the sensor ensures detection of small temperature changes and excellent performance in harsh conditions.

The Thunder shares much of its software with the range of HIKMICRO monoculars and anyone who has used one of the other products will instantly feel at home. The Thunder offers 4 colour palettes, white-hot, black hot, red hot and fusion. The Thunder also connects to the T-Vision app to seamlessly share or record your shooting experience.

The Ultimate Thunder is supplied with a range of lenses and accessories that allow you to use it in a variety of configurations. Attach the riflescope lens and your Thunder will show you a reticle and zeroing menu, add the supplied Picatinny rail and securely attach it to your rifle and you are ready to start shooting. Remove the rail and disable the reticle and you have a high performance thermal monocular.

Swap the interchangeable lenses and your Thunder will automatically change to the clip-on software, you are now ready to use the scope clamp to add the Thunder to the front of your standard optical scope, transforming it into a cutting-edge thermal riflescope. The easy-to-use zeroing menu allows you to adjust the Thunder’s screen to match the zero point of your rifle. Then you can quickly remove or add the Thunder without any shift in your point of impact.

For your chance to win, simply fill in the form below:

