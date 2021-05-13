MTM 42” Tactical Rifle Case - review

Published: 7:00 AM May 13, 2021 Updated: 6:25 PM May 25, 2021

Chris Parkin reviews the MTM’s 42” Tactical Rifle Case, perfect for compact rimfire, centrefire or air rifles with space for accessories

The MTM 42-inch Tactical Rifle Case - Credit: Archant

Where there is a rifle, there is always the need for a case and MTM’s 42” Tactical Rifle Case is perfect for compact rimfire, centrefire or air rifles with additional space for accessories. MTM are long-standing injection moulding specialists with excellent quality control. Operating the four secure snap latches allows the case to open and close effortlessly without twisting or misalignment.

Inside, there are deep foam liners with multiple neatly cut slots for positioning the anchor straps exactly where you need them. Lift up the foam and these Velcro loops with steel eyelets fasten securely almost anywhere on the heavily webbed and stiffened structure before slotting through the foam liners for perfect positioning.

All screws are provided for the straps and I had mine set up in about 10 minutes for secure transit of an air rifle, spare air bottle, pellets and magazine. The case has external padlock tabs and carry points on the tough, heavily reinforced polymer that has withstood freezing weather where other units have easily cracked in the past. Maximum internal dimensions are 1,065x317x89mm (42x12.5x3.5”) with the outer shell adding to a max 1,095x350x130mm total (43x14x5”) size. A 52” version will soon be available.

Price: £64.95

Hannam’s Reloading Ltd

Tel: 01977 681 639