WATCH: Foxing with Mark Ripley (260RIPS) | Episode 2 | Piglet protection squad

PUBLISHED: 11:53 25 May 2021

Episode 2 of our new monthly video series with Mark Ripley (260 RIPS) is now available to watch on Shooting & Country TV!

Episode 2 of our new monthly video series with Mark Ripley (260 RIPS) is now available to watch on Shooting & Country TV!

In this video, Mark Ripley (260 RIPS) is out to thin the foxes that are causing trouble on a livestock farm; it’s a bumper night!

KIT BAG

Clothing - Ridgeline Monsoon Smock

Thermal - Pulsar Accolade 2 LRF Pro XP50 Thermal Binocular and InfiRay RH50 Thermal Scope

Rifle/ammo - Remington 700 in .243 with Form stock and Remington AccuTip bullets

The InfiRay RH50 Thermal Scope in action...The InfiRay RH50 Thermal Scope in action...

Welcome to episode 2 of our new fox shooting series on Shooting & Country TV! Foxing with Mark Ripley (aka 260RIPS) is a monthly video series based around fox control with thermal imaging and night vision.

Mark controls foxes over thousands of acres of farmland, often protecting the piglets and lambs that reside there. In this episode, he’s out in an area where he knows there are plenty of great shooting opportunities to thin out the resident fox population and prevent them from causing trouble on the surrounding livestock farms.

It starts well... and gets better. We hope you enjoy it, and if you did, don’t forget to subscribe to the channel so you never miss an episode!

Topic Tags:

